TRAVERSE CITY — John M. Kelly Jr., 86, of Traverse City, formerly of Cadillac, passed away on August 12, 2019 at Cherry Hill Haven of Traverse City.
Mr. Kelly was born on December 3, 1932 in Cadillac, to the late John Sr. and Naomi Kelly. John joined the U.S. Navy in 1952 and served as a Radioman on aircraft during Korea. While stationed in Maine he met and married the love of his life Lillian (Foote) on April 23, 1955 in Portland, Maine.
John started as a lineman for Michigan Bell Telephone Company and finished his 30-year career as a second level manager. John enjoyed the challenges of his career. John absolutely loved to ski; beyond being an avid skier, he was a professional ski instructor, an original and life member of the Caberfae Ski Club; as well as member of the first ski patrol and first ski school of Caberfae Peaks Resort. He also enjoyed golfing for many years with friends.
John is survived by his loving wife, Lillian; daughter, Rosalyn (John) Dittmer; son, Shawn (Karry) Kelly; sister, Maureen Postma; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held. Burial will take place at Banker Cemetery in Hoxeyville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
