John Marvin O'Brien, of Cadillac, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Sunnyside Senior Living. He was 90.
John was born on December 13, 1932, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to John and Helen (Boyce) O'Brien. Following his time earning degrees in forestry and business, John began his career in the tree business. He relocated from Cheboygan to Cadillac in the 70's and started the Great Lakes Tree Farm. John continued his Christmas tree operations for years eventually selling his business and retiring in the 1990's. He entered into marriage with the former Janice Marie Driggett on January 27, 1989, in Rapid City, MI.
John could often be found enjoying nature and loved his time in the wilderness taking in the views of many area lakes and rivers. John was a very caring man who often helped those less fortunate. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
John is survived by his loving wife, Janice M. O'Brien of Cadillac; his son, Doug O'Brien; daughter, Helen O'Brien; step-children, Daniel Driggett, Jaqueline Kibbe, and Mary Ellen Bluhm; his sister, Mary O'Brien; as well as nieces, nephews, 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents and former wife, Louise (Cyrak) O'Brien.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the St. Ann Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Janowski. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Covenant House Michigan (CHM) in Detroit, which provides youth facing homelessness with shelter, educational and vocational programs.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.