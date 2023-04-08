John Marvin O'Brien, of Cadillac, passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Sunnyside Senior Living. He was 90.

John was born on December 13, 1932, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to John and Helen (Boyce) O'Brien. Following his time earning degrees in forestry and business, John began his career in the tree business. He relocated from Cheboygan to Cadillac in the 70's and started the Great Lakes Tree Farm. John continued his Christmas tree operations for years eventually selling his business and retiring in the 1990's. He entered into marriage with the former Janice Marie Driggett on January 27, 1989, in Rapid City, MI.

John could often be found enjoying nature and loved his time in the wilderness taking in the views of many area lakes and rivers. John was a very caring man who often helped those less fortunate. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

John is survived by his loving wife, Janice M. O'Brien of Cadillac; his son, Doug O'Brien; daughter, Helen O'Brien; step-children, Daniel Driggett, Jaqueline Kibbe, and Mary Ellen Bluhm; his sister, Mary O'Brien; as well as nieces, nephews, 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents and former wife, Louise (Cyrak) O'Brien.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the St. Ann Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior. Officiating will be Rev. Michael Janowski. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Covenant House Michigan (CHM) in Detroit, which provides youth facing homelessness with shelter, educational and vocational programs.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"