John Martin Cunningham Jr. of Cadillac passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021, in his home. He was 81 years old.
John was born March 27, 1940, in South Haven to John Cunningham Sr. and Madaline Watkins.
John married Mary Ann Kidder on November 16, 1968, and they shared 51 years together. He had many favorite hobbies including hunting, fishing, bowling, dancing and spending time with his furbabies Sadie, Mikey and Chloe and fur grandbabies Sophia, LexiBelle and Mia. John loved spending time with family and at reunions and picnics.
He was also known as an avid Elvis fan.
John was employed at Malleable Delfield, Glens and Walmart where he was a greeter. He loved talking to everyone.
John is survived by his wife and his daughters Kimberly (Steve) Eggli and Krisanne (Josh) Moorhead both of Traverse City; his sons Kenneth (Brandy) Cunningham of Cadillac and Daniel (Vicki) Cunningham of Lake City; his sisters Sandra Swisher, Cheri (Jack) Letts, Virginia (Richard) Parker, Catherine (Dale) Stauffer and Nadine (Rick) Bigford; one brother Bennie Cowgill Jr.; as well as his cousin Bernice Houghton; his grandchildren Haili and Ellora Cunningham, Aaron Cunningham (Frechette), Jessica and Brendan (Alexis) Eggli, Shae (Mike) Hockridge, Buddy (Miranda) Hoffman, Brie (Damien) Hoffman, Stryfe (Kaylee Hoffman, HailieJade (Brandon) Haysmer, Misty Adams and Evelyn Eversole; and seven great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents, his step-parents, his sister Beverly and brother-in-law Leonard Morrow and his granddaughter, Jasmine.
A special thank you to the Munson Hospice team who cared for John: Candy, Nancy, April and Chaplain James for your loving care.
There will be a memorial for John on July 24, 2021, at 6471 W. Randall Rd, Lake City at 1 p.m. Please contact Victoria Cunningham on Facebook or call 231-884-5690 for directions of details.
