SEBRING, FL — John Michael Gorman, 81, of Sebring, FL, formerly of Cadillac, MI and Grand Rapids passed away this winter at his son’s home in Arizona with his loyal Coco by his side.
He fought the good fight against various health challenges in the past few years, but we knew he couldn’t overcome a broken heart. He is now reunited with his beloved Cynthia.
He is survived by his children, Michael (Barbara) Gorman, Daniel Gorman, Lisa (Mike) Leonard; his brother, Thomas; and sister, Patricia (Bruce) Dillenbeck. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Jessica, Tom, Kristen, PJ, Connor, Sean, Brendan and Molly; and great-grandson Max. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and LaVange Gorman; and grandson, Joseph.
John was a proud Polar Bear and the President of Creston High Class of 56. He enjoyed a long career as a floor covering salesman before starting Cadillac Floor Covering with Cindy. Upon retirement, they moved to Florida to bask in the sunshine. John was the consummate host whether it was cooking a feast on the grill or taking guests on a boat ride. He loved to be surrounded by friends and family. He spent his last few years demonstrating true love in his commitment to caring for Cindy. We can rejoice that they are now dancing together.
There will be a funeral mass at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 6369 Belmont Ave., Belmont, Michigan 49306 on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2 p.m., Reverend Anthony M. Pelak presiding. The family will greet visitors and family an hour prior to the service at the church.
