John Patrick Philo, 56 died unexpectedly on July 30, 2022.
John is the son of the late Hugh Charles Patrick "Pat" Philo and Yvonne (Batt) Nelson and step-father Dan Nelson. He was born on October 8, 1965, in Anchorage Alaska.
John was an extremely talented artist! He worked at several tattoo studios in Cadillac. He had an imagination that exceeded the imagination of most and was able to put those thoughts on paper and bring it to life. He loved drawing, wood burning, and photographing! Some of his favorite activities were camping, kayaking, and tubing both the lakes and rivers!
John is preceded in death by his father, Hugh Charles Patrick "Pat" Philo, his grandparents Alfred and Dorothy Philo, Eldred and Evelyn Batt, and nephew Jesse Nelson Jr.
John is survived by his parents Yvonne (Dan) Nelson, siblings Karen (Brian) Beekman (Baldwin), Scott Yates (Cadillac), Danny Nelson (Manton) Jesse Nelson (Marion) Susan Nelson (North Carolina) and several nieces and nephews.
John will be laid to rest at the Boon Cemetery in Wexford County.
