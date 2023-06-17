John Patton Bailor, age 77 of Luther, passed away peacefully at the Munson Health Cadillac Hospital on Monday, May 29, 2023.
He was born December 22, 1945 in Grand Rapids, the son of Gustavus Peter and Hattie Wreatha (Duffing) Bailor.
John attended Ferris State University where he earned a bachelor's degree in education and earned a master's degree in education from Central Michigan University. He was employed as a teacher with the Hart Middle School, Baker College (formerly the Muskegon Business College), and finally with the Hart High School from where he ultimately retired.
He was an active member of the Hart and Luther Lions Clubs and was an avid hunter who enjoyed model trains.
He is survived by Joyce, his wife of 58 years; son Patrick (Amanda) Bailor of Luther and daughter Barbara (Kevin) Todd of Hawkins; and three grandchildren Troy Todd, and Tristen and Holly Bailor. He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Alvin and Sara Enos; and several aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, June 24, 2023 at the Luther Lions Club with a luncheon to follow.
