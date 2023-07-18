John Phillip Dunbar of Cadillac passed away July 13, 2023 at home. He was 72.
John was born July 3, 1951 in Cadillac to John Stanley and Phyllis Pauline (Peterson) Dunbar and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from Cadillac High School and worked for Dunbar Excavating until retiring. He was a very skilled heavy equipment operator especially on an excavator. John had a tremendous work ethic and enjoyed teaching others the skills he knew. He also served honorably in the United States Navy.
John was an outdoorsman; he loved spending time outside in the sunshine, fishing and especially loved ice fishing. He was a prankster with a fun sense of humor. He enjoyed his breakfast group and going to breakfast at Burke's. John loved their dog Cooper, but it was unmatched to the love he had for his grandchildren.
On October 19, 1973 in Cadillac he married Diane Marie Skelding and at his time of death she survived him with their children: Scott Dunbar (Robertha Morales) of Indiana, Shannan (Mitchell) Whitaker of Cadillac; Emma, Sophie, Owen Whitaker and Ian, Eliot Caitlyn, Camryn, Allyson Dunbar; sisters, Diane Rafter of Florida, Teresa Noll of Arizona; nephews: William Bonner and Lee Bonner of Arizona; great-nephews, Rylan Bonner and Cameron Bonner.
In addition to his parents he was preceded by a brother-in-law, Cliff Rafter.
The memorial mass will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, July 24, 2023 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michal Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family Sunday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. His final resting place will be Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
