John Richard Swanberg of Cadillac passed away, Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 79.
John was born April 7, 1943 in Cadillac to Idoff and Gretha (Leander) Swanberg.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1961. From 1973 to 1976 John owned and operated John's Marathon until purchasing Breidenstein Oil Co. with partner Bill White. In 1998 John became the sole owner until his son, John I. Swanberg, purchased the business in 2005.
He had great times at "trout camp" on Hopkins Creek with his poker buddies and liked deer hunting as well. He loved taking his family for Sunday rides and picnics. John especially enjoyed the family trips with dear friends, Dean and Marge Witherspoon and family, Annie, Steve, Jan and Sandy.
On September 19, 1970 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac he married Max(ine) L. Finnerty and she survives him along with their children: John I. Swanberg (Julie) of Cadillac, Laurie (Duane) VanPolen of McBain, Rick (Kim) Swanberg of Tustin, Dr. Bridget (Mike Austin) Swanberg-Austin of Mesa, Arizona; grandchildren: Matthew Swanberg, Michael (Amy) VanPolen, Kristin Hamacher, Bethany VanPolen (Ethan Benson), Faith Swanberg, Kirstin Swanberg, Melissa Swanberg, Megan Swanberg, Jack Austin, Erik Austin; great-grandchildren: Teagan, Mason, Micah, Avery, Waylin, Bella, Danalia, Skylee, Logan; a brother, Chuck (Tam) Swanberg of Cadillac.
John was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter-in-law, Ronda Swanberg.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac with Pastor Scott Torkko officiating. Friends may meet the family Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.