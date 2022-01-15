John Sipes John Sipes, Manton - age 80, of Manton, passed away January 13, 2022.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|Larson's Floral & Gifts
12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
|
Latest News
- Vandervelde to golf for Simpson College
- Cadillac boys get key win over Petoskey
- Lake City girls take care of business versus Manton
- Embracing the cold
- NMC girls beat Pine River
- Cadillac skates to win over Westshore
- Rover checks out Christmas tree pick up in Cadillac
- Rep. Hoitenga leading efforts to reform beleaguered state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.