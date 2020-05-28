EVART — John Steven “Flip‘ Morris of Evart passed away unexpectedly, Saturday evening, May 23, 2020 on his motorcycle. He was 51.
He was born on December 29, 1968 in Cadillac, Michigan to John Leo and Sharon A. (Wetzig) Morris. On June 30, 2012 at Jennings Community Church he married Charity Rose Grein. Steve attended Manton Schools before earning his journeyman certificate. He worked at RexAir in Cadillac for 28 years and was currently employed at Ventra in Evart. He was a jack of all trades and a master of most.
The greatest joys in his life were his children and family. Steve absolutely loved being a father and teaching his children life lessons and skills. He loved the Lord and his faith was important to him. He was an excellent cook; family meals were his specialty. Steve was outgoing, he was not only the life of the party, he usually was the one who planned it. Steve grew up on a motorcycle. He was a member of various motorcycle clubs and associations in the area over the years. Most of all Steve will be remembered for his giving heart and great hugs.
He is survived by his wife, Charity “Psych‘ Morris of Reed City; children, Kyle (Adrianna) Whitemore of Arizona, Devin “Squeak‘ (Rex “Hick‘ Torney) Morris of LeRoy, John Morris of Indiana, Matthew Morris of Evart, Cassie-Danielle Morris of Reed City; three grandchildren, Aria, Ronan and Rayne; his father, John L. Morris of Cadillac and his mother Sharon Taylor of Manton; siblings, Michell (Dale) Olson and Tammy Morris all of Manton, Ginny (Kim) Edstrom of Cadillac, Michelle (Darwon) McCrimmon of Marion; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alvar and Bernadette Morris and Eugene and Edna Wetzig; and step-father, Alfred “Butch‘ Taylor.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Burdell Township Cemetery in Tustin with Reverend Ben Pike officiating.
An online guestbook is available www.petersonfh.com.
