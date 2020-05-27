CADILLAC — John Steven Morris passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020. He was 51.
Arrangements will be announced later by Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. A full obituary will follow in the Cadillac News.
Updated: May 27, 2020 @ 10:49 pm
Cadillac News
