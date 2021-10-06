John Stuart Culp
Memoriams

John Stuart Culp, age 71, of Cadillac, MI passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at his son's deer camp in Adrian, MI.

He was born on February 5, 1950, in Lakeview, MI a son of the late John Russel and Margaret Mae (Foss) Culp.

On January 14, 1986, he married Nancy Jean Unger and they have shared 35 years together.

John was a lifelong member of the NRA and loved hunting, fishing, ice fishing, golfing and tying flies which he supplied a few tackle stores with.

Along with his wife Nancy he is survived by his children: John (Realina Vance) Culp Jr. of Tecumseh, MI, Michael Culp of Rhode Island, Russel Culp of Pinckney, MI, Kharmon (Carl Cox) Olds of Ravenna, MI and Dustin (Heather) Olds of Canton, MI; four sisters: Charlene (Gordon) McNutt of Florida, Linda Krashowetz of Texas, Dianna Sloat of Manchester, MI and Sherri (George) Culp-Major of Marion, MI; nine grandchildren: Jack, JP, Jessa, Corbin, Grace, Bailey, Drew, Eleana and Parker.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Eisenhower and Alice Hachey.

There will be a short service, followed by a luncheon in honor of John to be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Manchester United Methodist Church, 501 Ann Arbor St, Manchester, MI. There will also be a service and luncheon in Cadillac at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.

Cadillac News

