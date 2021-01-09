John William Hollington

John William "Bill" Hollington Jr., age 71, of Findlay passed away at 8:55 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at his residence with his loving family by his side and his dog Mimi on his lap.
Bill was born on August 7, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late John William and Mary (Masters) Hollington.
Bill graduated from Northwood University with a B.A. degree in business marketing.
He married Susan Holmes on June 10, 1993 and she survives along with his children, Nicole (Jeremy) Boone of Findlay, Ohio and Danielle (Timothy) Dole of Alexandria, Virginia; four grandchildren, Lauren Renette Boone, Kynndal Anne Boone, Jackson Lyam Dole and Jillian Karolyn Dole.
Bill was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Leslie Irene Boone and Gabriela Faith Boone. And his special Aunt Mary Tucker.
Bill was former owner of the "Smoke Shope" in Findlay and was instrumental with his wife Susan in the development of Teddy's Rescue also of Findlay where his hand drawn sketches turned into reality, saving many animals lives.
He will be remembered for his generous heart through Diabetic camp for youth, yearly scholarship for graduating high school students through the Rotary, Hancock County Historical museum. Jeremy and Nicole could never thank him enough for his donation to Blanchard Valley Hospital where the special needs nursery is in memory of Leslie Irene.
Bill's grandchildren shared their fondest memories are the Disney Cruises he took his family on and the trips to Brinkman's after school for snacks.
A visitation will be held from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service beginning at 2:30 p.m with Pastor Keith Bergstrom officiating. Burial will be in the family plot at Maple Grove Cemetery.
The funeral service will be available for viewing by visiting the Kirkpatrick-Behnke Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840 or to the Hancock County Historical Museum.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com.
