Jon A. Cook passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, in Albuquerque, NM at the age of 80. Mr. Cook was born May 5, 1942, in Cadillac Michigan and was the son of Dale Gerald and Myrna Cook (Burgess). He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1960, where he starred on the football team. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1960 where he served honorably until 1964. Mr. Cook worked in the healthcare industry as a food service manager for over 40 years. He retired from Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, IL, in 2006. Mr. Cook was married to Shirley Tallman (Crandall) 1964 to 1995, and had two children, Mary E. Cook and Jon R. Cook. He remarried in 1997, to JingYin Zheng in Jacksonville, IL.
Survivors include his wife, JingYin Zheng, and son, Jia Sheng of Albuquerque, NM; son, Jon R. Cook (Sue) and grandson, David H. Cook, of Jacksonville, IL; daughter, Mary E. Cook of Ann Arbor and Cheboygan, MI; sister, Anita (Ron Londak) of Moorestown, MI, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Robert, Larry, Ronald, Roland, and sister, Janice.
He enjoyed watching the Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, and the University of Michigan football, he also enjoyed camping in Michigan and traveling to China.
