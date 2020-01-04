CADILLAC — Jon Allen Horstman, of Cadillac passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his home in Cadillac. He was 50.

Jon was born on April 12, 1969, in New Knoxville, Ohio to John and Julie (Becher) Horstman. Jon was married to Melissa Ann Schuburg June 21, 2001, in Big Rapids, MI at St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

Jon graduated from Northwood University and went on to work for Automatic Data Processing for 20 years. He also worked at Action Water Sports in Traverse City, and for the past 4 years worked at Highpoint Auto. Jon founded the company Sled-X.com in 2005. He enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, riding his RZR, and wake surfing. He could fix anything and was known to many in the snowmobile and boating communities. He cherished the time he spent with his wife and children.

Jon is survived by his wife, Melissa Ann Horstman of Cadillac, MI, son, Nicholas Horstman, daughter, Marlee Horstman, sister, Jacquie (Timothy) Hawks of Flower Mound, TX, father-in-law, Gary Schuberg of Big Rapids, and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Horstman and Julia Ann Horstman, and mother-in-law Cynthia Ann Schuberg.

A visitation will be held on Monday, January 6th from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for his children's education.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

