With broken hearts and sadness of a life cut too short, the family of Jon J. Galant, 55, of Holland, MI, announce his passing on July 12, 2023. He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully.
Jon leaves behind his loving wife, Misty, who he would have celebrated 37 years of marriage with in August. His daughters, Katie (Andy) Marin of New York, New York andAllie (Morgan) McGraw of Grand Rapids, MI. His mother, Lucy (Jim) McGuire of Cadillac MI & brothers, Scott (Kim) Dunlop and Pat Dunlop. Sister-in-law, Gayle DeJong and many nieces and nephews including Rob (Shana) DeJong, Krista (Mike) VerHey, Nicole (Kristina) Haring & Joshua (Christi) Anderson.
Jon was a kind and funny man with many friends. The thing he was most proud of was his family. He was a loving husband and provider and an amazing dad to his girls. He had a love of music and everything outdoors. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and his yard was a work of art. He was a hard and loyal worker, employed for more than 30 years at BuhlerPrince. He enjoyed the family he worked with and was known by all as Skinny.
Jon was diagnosed with Early/Younger Onset Alzheimer’s at the age of 51. Not only does EOAD cut lives short, it effectively steals the person who “is” long before they pass. Jon was brave, and no matter what this vicious disease did, he still exuded love and loyalty.
The family plans to hold a Celebration of Life for him in September and looks forward to sharing memories with the many he loved. In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Emmanuel Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Association.
To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign John’s online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit: www.MichiganCremation.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.