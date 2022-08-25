KALEVA — Jon Patrick Hall, 64, of Brethren, passed away at home on August 21, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born on November 23, 1957, in Manistee, and was the son of the late Wesley and Marjorie Hall.
Jon was a husband, father, grandpa, brother and friend to everyone he met. He was always the life of the party, his humor was radiating. Jon was one of the kindest souls on this earth, our father was a gentle and giving man who was always willing to help his kids and friends whether big or small. He worked tirelessly, to ensure that his family had everything they needed. He was the strongest gentle giant you could ever meet. His passion for bowling, horse shoes, whoppers, trucks gone wild, boating on the backwaters, camping, cutting grass, selling wood and burning food at every barbeque. He loved taking his dog Skittles for car rides to visit family and friends.
Jon is survived by his wife Cheri Hall of Brethren, MI, married June 1, 2001; his 8 children: Jeremy (Stacey) Hall of Webberville, MI, Jennifer Hall (Heitjan) of Kaleva, MI, Deanna (Jay) Osga of Kaleva, MI, Jon (Brandy) Hall of Kaleva, MI, Dan (Sarah) Debano of Bear Lake, MI, Mark (Danielle) Debano of Yokosuka, Japan, Brian (Hailey) Hall of Kaleva, MI and Braden (Cassidy) Hall of Brethren, MI; his grandchildren: Maddy Hall, Ally Osga, Logan Ronau, Ethan Hall, Abbie Debano, Lindsey Hall, Rylee Hall, Julian Bruneau, Max Debano, Vinny Debano, Norah Debano, Lily Debano, Grace Debano; his siblings Jim Hall of LeBannon, MO, Jeff (Judy) Hall of Bear Lake, MI, Kevin Hall of Manistee, MI, Bonnie Smith of Manistee, MI, Debbie (Marlan) Brown of Wilmington, IL, Cindy (Donnie) Schmidt of Elkhart, IN, Marjorie (Maggie) Hall of Manistee, MI, Tammy (Ronnie) Schmidt of Kaleva, MI, Tim (Tara) Hall of Harrietta, MI; sister-in-law, Cindy Wisniewski of Port Huron, MI; brother-in-law, Rick and Dolly Cline of Indianapolis, IN; sister-in-law, Claudia Mlejnek of Saginaw, MI; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Jason Jeremy Hall; granddaughter Deanna Courtney Hall; daughter-in-law, Crystal Lynn Sell; his parents, Wesley and Marjorie Hall; his brother Wes Hall; sisters-in-law, Nana Hall and Janice Hall; an infant brother, Timothy William Hall; his nephew, Kevin William Hall Jr; and niece Carrie Sue Conklin.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, with Father Ruben Munoz officiating. Interment will follow in the Brethren Cemetery in Brethren. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the funeral home, with a scripture service at 7:30 p.m., and from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home on Friday.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements. www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.