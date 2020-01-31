CADILLAC — Jona JoAnn Seeley, native of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was only 45 years of age.
Jona was born on December 3, 1974, in Cadillac, Michigan to John and Jan (O’Dette) Chopard. She grew up and attended school in Cadillac becoming a graduate of CAPS in 1993. It was during this time Jona met her high school sweetheart Paul Seeley. The two eventually entered into marriage and celebrated the birth of their daughter, Joslyn and nearly 21 years of matrimony. In earlier years, Jona was quite the athlete and was even recognized as Athlete of the Year by Cadillac Schools. She had a passion for her career and loved being an educator. Jona spent over 23 years as a teacher and her success was evident in the lives of her students. She could often be found reading, enjoying a walk, or boating and camping with family and friends. But most of all she loved her family and felt blessed to watch her daughter, Joslyn, as she had fun and success in her athletics.
Jona is survived by her husband, Paul; and beloved daughter, Joslyn Seeley of Cadillac; her mother, Janice Chopard of Cadillac; one brother, Andrew (Jennifer) Hillman; and one sister, Laurie (Richard) Rohloff; in-laws, Ed (Sherry) Seeley; as well as many, many other loving, family members, friends and colleagues. She was preceded in death by her father, John Chopard.
Funeral services will take place at Living Light Christian Church, located just off M-55 East at 7700 West Blue Road, Lake City, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at noon. The family will greet friends at the church for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service also on Saturday, February 1.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Paul Seeley.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
