Jonathan Carl Bean, of Houghton Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Jonathan was born on November 18, 1946, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Clarence and Ruby (Moore) Bean. Jon proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. In 1981 he entered into marriage with Jill (Hamming) Southwell, in Point Edward, Ontario.
Jon was an entrepreneur and a jack of all trades. He had the opportunity to own several businesses throughout the years, including an insurance company, real estate office, truck stop and a trucking company. But he always had a passion for working with trees and lumber and he continued that line of work throughout his life. He loved participating in sports and he passed that passion along to his children. He was also an artist, who enjoyed painting and drawing, and he was a writer, spending several hours at a time on poetry, short stories, essays and opinion pieces for newspapers. He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church where he enjoyed sharing messages that he had prepared with the congregation. He loved the Lord and also wanted to share with others about God's great love for them. He will be missed by all that had the chance to cross his path.
Jon is survived by his loving wife, Jill Bean of Houghton Lake; his children, Niky (Joel) House of Midland, Carl (Anja) Bean of Big Rapids, Rebecca (Kelly) Gates of Hudson, WI, Michelle (Timothy) Warner of Belding, Jordan (Eileen) Bean of Minot, ND, and Justin (Cecil) Bean of Clarksville, TN; his sister, Claudette (Ray) Griffee; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews, as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ollie Bean; three sisters, Teddy Rarick, Mary Schriber and Janice Johnston and a step-son, Clinton Southwell.
Funeral services will take place at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 11:00 am, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held on a future date at the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Jill Bean.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.fosnaught-holdship.com The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
