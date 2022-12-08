Jonathan Carl Bean, of Houghton Lake, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Jonathan was born on November 18, 1946, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Clarence and Ruby (Moore) Bean. Jon proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. In 1981 he married Jill (Hamming) Southwell.
Jon was a hard worker. He also had the opportunity to own several businesses throughout the years but he always had a passion for working with trees and lumber and he continued that line of work throughout his life.
He loved participating in sports and he passed that passion along to his children. He was also an artist, who enjoyed painting and drawing, and he was a writer, spending several hours at a time on poetry, short stories, essays and opinion pieces for newspapers.
He was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church where he enjoyed sharing messages that he had prepared. He loved the Lord and wanted to let others know about God's great love for them. He will be missed by all that had the chance to cross his path.
Jon is survived by two children from a previous marriage, Niky (Joel) House of Midland and Carl (Anja) Bean of Big Rapids.
Jon is also survived by a daughter from a previous relationship, Rebecca (Kelly) Gates of Hudson, WI.
He is survived by his wife, Jill Bean of Houghton Lake; a step-daughter, Michelle (Timothy) Warner of Belding; sons Jordan (Eileen) Bean of Minot, ND, and Justin (Cecile) Bean of Clarksville, TN; his sister, Claudette (Ray) Griffee; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ollie Bean; three sisters, Teddy Rarick, Mary Schriber and Janice Johnston and a step-son, Clinton Southwell.
Funeral services will take place at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 11:00 am, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
