Jonathan Michael Klein

LANSING — Jon Klein was born in Lansing, Michigan on June 3, 1963. He grew up on the city’s south side in a large, loving family in which he was the youngest of six children.
Jon graduated from Harry Hill High School, where he excelled as a first-chair clarinet player in the band. He worked for several years as an orderly at Ingham Medical Center. After his illustrious high school career, his pursuits of higher education led to him to earning a Systems Analysis and Programming Associate Degree from Lansing Community College. Later, Jon enrolled at Michigan State University’s College of Business and successfully earned his BA in General Business Administration. In recent years, he also completed the Nurse’s Aide Training Program at the Jackson Area Career Center, Jon’s career reached heights that few men can reasonably expect to achieve. Refusing to do just the bare minimum in his IT career, he worked tirelessly to hone his craft, achieving numerous certifications and honors along the way. Eventually, the “Lowly IT Guy‘ had climbed the professional ladder and found himself running the show as Project Manager and Team Lead for many projects in his Medical IT career. Though Jon obviously excelled in the field of IT, he switched gears towards the end of his life and rediscovered his passion for nursing. Working as a Certified Nurse Aide in Lansing, he had found a setting that fully utilized his ability to provide unwavering caring and support.
But there was much more to Jon than his numerous achievements and accolades. Always the heart of any social gathering, Jon’s humor and wit was unparalleled, and he had a spark that was all but extinguishable. His endless supply of spot-on impressions, timeless one-liners, and hilarious movie quotes would routinely make everyone laugh until their bellies hurt. In addition to his ability to provide Hollywood-level entertainment, Jon was also blessed with a brain fit for the likes of Jeopardy. So when the party activities shifted from banter to board games, his expanse knowledge of trivia was rivaled by few, and having him on your team meant certain doom for your opponents. In addition to cracking jokes and dominating contests of trivia, Jon had an immense passion for travel, and he took every opportunity possible to go on excursions with the ones he loved. There is no doubt that his ability to plan the perfect vacation has created a near endless supply of fond memories for the loved ones who were blessed enough to travel with him. However, enjoying time with Jon wasn’t limited to social gatherings and unforgettable vacations. One could simply enjoy hanging out at the fire pit with him, indulging in his world-famous meatloaf, or sifting through his book collection that rivaled the Library of Congress.
Jon’s ability to really understand a person touched your soul, and this understanding was often exemplified by his innate ability to always pick out the perfect gift. One could say that his primary love language was gifts, but that only scratches the surface of the love and caring experienced by those in his life. Jon routinely attended a plethora of school sporting events, drove countless miles, and sacrificed copious amounts of his free-time, all for the sake of supporting the ones that he loved. To know Jon was to truly love him. He left an impression on those fortunate to meet him and will be missed by all who knew him.
He adored and had a close relationship with his parents Rita and Norbert Klein. He was preceded in death by them both — his father on April 12, 2012 and his mother earlier this year on March 8, 2019.
Jon is survived by his brother Doug (Peggy) Klein, brother Steve (Sue) Klein, sister Pam (Mike) Taylor, brother Pat (Evie) Klein, and brother Mark (Summer) Klein. Jon is also survived by his former spouse, Mary Klein; her children, Melissa (Jim) Morgan, TJ Hartsuff, Nick (Michael) Hartsuff-Diduch; and grandchildren, Ethan, Mia, Maria, Harper, and Molly. He also had many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel with Rev. Fr. Bill Lugger officiating.
Because Jon had a real fondness for animals, contributions in his memory may be made to the Ingham County Animal Shelter or the Capital Area Humane Society.
