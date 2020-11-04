Jonathan Sidney Roberts, age 32, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
He was born April 21, 1988 in Reed City to John Sidney Roberts Jr. and Lisa (Grein) Roberts and was a graduate of Reed City High School. He was a dedicated employee of Reed City Glass and will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and dedication to serving and loving his family. We will forever cherish the memories of the laughter, hugs, and beautiful stained glass projects he leaves behind.
He is survived by his husband Daniel Morneau; his mother Lisa Grein; his father John (Michelle) Roberts Jr.; grandmother Bea Church; sisters Amanda (Josh) Fraley, Jessica (Matt Smith) Spalo, Stephanie (David) Gerathy, Carla (Kris) Marty, Amber (Jason) Theunick, Mya Janda, Maddy Janda; and his brother Bill (Diana) Grein Jr. He will be sorely missed by his beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends across the State of Michigan. He was preceded in death by his great grandfather Sidney Roberts; grandparents John Sr. and Mary Roberts; great uncle Edward Colbert; great aunt Patricia Phelps; aunts Sandra Olson, Michelle Frost, and Shelly Roberts.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Woodland Cemetery in Reed City with Rev. Chris DeMott officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 A.M. at the graveside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.