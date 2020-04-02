DUNLAP, TN — Jonathon J. Rinckey 45 of Dunlap, TN formerly of Lake City, MI passed away April 01, 2020.
Jon is survived by his daughter, Grace Fuzi of Cadillac; his brother, Joseph Rinckey of Signal Mountain, TN; and his parents, Carl and Karen Rinckey of Dunlap TN. Jon graduated from Lake City Area Schools class of 1993.
Due to the current social environment, there will be no memorial service at this time. Plans will be formulated at a later date.
