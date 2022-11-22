Joncarl DenBraber, age 88 of Cadillac moved on to collect his wings on November 20, 2022, at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was born on September 20, 1934 in Grand Rapids to Jon and Betty (Campbell) DenBraber. He was preceded in death by his sweet wife Elva Kamm on in April of 2002, she preceded him in death on Nov. 28, 2016 and his darling daughter Corla Jo.
He is survived by his oldest daughter, Lucie (Leigh) Niece, daughter, Chris Proctor and son, Robert DenBraber. He leaves behind, 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 14 great great-grandchildren along with his good friends, Mike and Jeff and special friends, Suzie and Sheila who took care of his Kitty's.
He was a kind man and would share what he had. He loved to collect many things. He always loved to share and tell jokes.
You shall be missed by many. As you always said to me, Here's to you kid.
Services will be held at a later date and funeral arrangements were handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac American Legion Post. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.