WYOMING — Jose Zavala-Ruiz passed away on Monday, January 16, on is 88th birthday.
He was born in Pinicuro, Guanajuato, Mexico on January 16, 1935. He was married to Eva Flores and had six children, Martin Zavala from Elsa Texas, Olga Cowles from Wyoming, Michigan, Erasmo Zavala from Donna Texas, Francisco Zavala from Rio Bravo, Mexico, Maria Socorro Corona from Wyoming, Michigan, and her twin sister Maria Carmen Chism from Grand Haven, Michigan.
Jose drove industrial tractors in Mexico before coming to the United States, He worked as a migrant laborer.
He married Betty Yokeum (Sparks) in 2004. They traveled extensively in Mexico and the United States. Jose loved to garden and construct flower beds. He also liked the casinos. He was very helpful in the community mowing the township hall property, the little park on top of the gravel pit and the Greenwood Church property. He had an awesome singing voice and often sang while traveling.
He became a proud United States citizen on St. Patrick's Day 2009. He loved to discuss politics.
Besides his children, Jose is survived by his wife, Betty, three step-children. Jill Raymer from Robinsville, North Carolina, Reuben Lowing from Huston, Texas and Shawn Lowing from Lowell, Michigan. Jose has 19 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He also has six step-children and four step-great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service at the Greenwood Bible Church on 10 Road, Manton on January, 29 at 12:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made for Greenwood Bible Church or the Manton Senior Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.