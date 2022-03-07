Joseph (Joe) Anthony Benz, born March 26th, 1933, passed away peacefully on March 3rd, 2022. Joe was preceded in death by his parents August and Theresa Benz. He is survived by his wife of almost 67 years, Donna (McNett) Benz; and his children, Joseph Benz Jr; Charles (Kimberly) Benz; Rex (Peggy) Benz; Donald (Cathy) Benz; Shelly (Doug) Ruberg; along with five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Joe served in the Korean War from 1953 - 1955, earning a sharp-shooter medal serving in the Big Red 1 stationed in Germany. Upon returning he met Donna where they both worked at BF Goodrich in Cadillac. They were married later that fall of 1955. He worked at Caberfae Ski Resort in the early 1960's and then went into the US Forest Service where he worked for 35 years. What he loved most about that was not only the people he met but the places he traveled as he fought forest fires around the US. In 1988 he also helped to deliver the White House Christmas Tree. Even when retired, he didn't! He enjoyed hunting and fishing trips and built a workshop where he put his love of wood to use making and selling his woodwork. He spent many hours in his shop tinkering, accompanied by Blackie the cat. She loved to follow Joe around. He also took great pride in supporting the local blood drives, and donated over 39 gallons of blood to help save others.
In honor of Joe's wishes, he will be cremated, and his ashes will be scattered in the forest where he spent many hours every day. No funeral or memorial services are planned instead we ask that memorial contributions in Joe's name may be directed to your local township fire department.
