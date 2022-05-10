Joseph Anthony Tornovish of Cadillac passed away, Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 79.
Joe was born in Manistique, Michigan to Anthony Joseph and Catherine Elizabeth (Rodmonich) Tornovish.
He worked at Cadillac Metal Caster's for many years and retired from Dunbar Excavating. Joe was a true outdoorsman; he enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a talented wood worker and could envision how any project should work and had the ability to see it through. He was a devoted Detroit Red Wings fan and never missed watching a game. He enjoyed spending time with his special pal, Homer.
On February 6, 1995 in Cadillac he married Shirley A. Newman and she survives him along with children: Brenda (Harding) Angel, Tim (Marsha) Lamphere, Kelly Lamphere (Randy Potocki) all of Cadillac, Dan (Sherrie) Lamphere of Tustin; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; siblings: Ron (Linda) Tornovish of Bradenton, Florida, Don (Jean) Springberg of Midland; special friend and fishing buddy, Clare Crowley of Cadillac; in-laws: Bill (Sue) Newman of Missouri, Gary (Marva) Newman of North Carolina, Rayma Newman of Cheboygan and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Edward Springberg; grandsons, Tyler Van Wieren and Aaron Stillwell; siblings: Harold Springberg, Bob Springberg, Nancy Boven.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Moose Lodge in Cadillac from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.