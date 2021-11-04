Joseph Carl Munch Jr., of Cadillac passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Sunrise of Troy Assisted Living Home. He was 83.
Joseph was born on January 14, 1938, in Belford, New Jersey, to Joseph and Lillian (Zilly) Munch. Joe served as a sergeant in the Army National Guard, where he began to learn the basis of electronics that would serve him well in his future career. He spent many years on the East Coast, where he started his family, before eventually making his way to Michigan. Joe raised his family in Reed City, before he took the opportunity to work with Rexair in Cadillac.
Joseph retired as Vice President of Operations after years of service at Rexaire. He could often be found enjoying a round of golf with family, loving on his dogs, or taking an active role at the Mesick Lutheran Church and Thrivent for Lutherans. In earlier years Joseph volunteered as a Scout Leader, spent time tending to his vegetable garden, or would be communicating on his HAM radio. He was also a member of the Lions Club.
Joseph is survived by his loving family: his children, Debbie (Mark) Kitchenmaster of Lapeer, Carl (Donna) Munch of Troy, Elizabeth (Michael) Brown of South Carolina, Brant (Patti) Fahle of Connecticut, Mindy (Fahle) Saari of Massachusetts, Ron (Marybeth) Munch of Cadillac, Trisha Franklin of Big Rapids, and Joe D. (Traci) Munch of Grand Haven; numerous grandkids and great-grandchildren; his brother, Robert Munch; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother and one sister, Donald Munch and Phyllis Bowden (Munch).
Funeral services will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 12:00 noon with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment and committal services will take place at 3pm at Woodland Cemetery in Reed City. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society - https://cancer.org/ , Veterans Serving Veterans- https://vetsservingvets.org/ , or the Alzheimer's Association - https://www.alz.org
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
