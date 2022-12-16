Joseph Elton Decator Jr., 79 of Marion, went to join his wife for eternal life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, after passing away in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He and his wife, Mildred Ruth were married on January 9, 1965 in Marion. He was born on May 25, 1943 in Reed City, MI to the late Joseph E. and Arlean R. (Elton) Decator.

Joe enjoyed his career as a truck driver. He enjoyed outdoor hobbies such as hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed watching his western and action movies.

He is survived by his children; Joseph E. (Janice) Decator of Parkersburg, WV, and Charles J. (Theresa) Decator of McBain. Grandchildren; Cody (Danielle) Decator, Damian (Emily) Decator, Devyn (Amber) Decator, Maryssa Decator ( Bub Beebe), Chloe Decator, Harlie Decator, Karlie Decator, Cameron Decator, Kaden Decator, and two step-grandchildren; Terry Kinsley and Joey Kinsley. 11 great-grandchildren. Sibling; Sam (Leslie) Decator of Leesburg, FL.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Mildred Ruth Decator.

In order to honor the wishes of Joseph there will be no services held, however, the burial will take place in the Middle Branch Township Cemetery at a later date. These arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers can be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

