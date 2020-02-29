TUSTIN — Joseph (Gene) Christie of Tustin passed away February 19, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was 78.
Joe was born June 17, 1941 in Moorestown, Michigan to Joseph and Eva (Tisron) Christie and they preceded him in death.
He worked for Wyatt Construction for several years until 1995 and then was co-owner of J & J Contracting until he retired in 2014. In his younger years, he enjoyed racing stock cars, snowmobiling and camping with his family. Joe and Vicki enjoyed fishing and smoking the fish. He liked recycling metal. Joe was proud to have passed on his strong work ethic to his children. Later in life, he enjoyed taking long drives with his wife, going on country roads and looking at the wildlife.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Vicki; two daughters, Christina (Roy) Pechler, Linda Christie- Hathaway; son, Brian Christie; and grandchildren, Caylee (Justin) Schlicker, Kelli Holcum, Gavin Hathaway, Joseph Daniel Christie. He is also survived by a brother, Ben (Joan) Christie; special sister-in-law, Nancy Christie; special niece and nephew Richielene and Eric.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Lorris (Satch) Christie, Oral (Bud) Christie, Richard Christie; and a sister, Lucielle Christie.
To honor Joe’s wishes there will be no service. Burial will be held in the spring at Burdell Township Cemetery in Osceola County.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com
