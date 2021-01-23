Joseph H. Conerly of Cadillac passed away Friday afternoon, January 22, 2021 at his home. He was 66. Joe was born on June 26, 1954 in Lake Forest, Illinois to Bryant & Mabel (Mitchell) Conerly and they preceded him in death.
Joe graduated from Waterford High School and later went on to serve in the United States Air Force during Vietnam as an aircraft and jet engine mechanic. After returning from the war Joe worked various jobs downstate and moved to the Cadillac area in 1998. In Cadillac he was the owner/operator of Furniture by Design Antiques, later he owned & operated Conerly Management Group and had the contract for the management of The WEX and then after retirement he worked for Grahek's plowing snow in the winters. Joe loved having a good cup of coffee and could be found most often enjoying that at the Kountry Kitchen and Bob Evans on the North end of Cadillac. He had many interests including hunting and rebuilding motorcycles.
On March 11, 2006 in Cadillac he married the former Susan C. "Sue" Holmquist and she survives him along with his children: David (Tammy) Conerly, Joseph (Devyss) Hamilton and Lisa Zahr; step-children: Victor Hubbard and Bradley Hubbard; 6 grandchildren and 2 sisters: Connie Baggally and Cindy (Mark) Shay.
In accordance with Joe's wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice Cadillac Chapter or to Wonderland Humane Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
