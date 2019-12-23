CADILLAC — Joseph John Piotrowski of Cadillac, Michigan passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home. He was 75. Joseph was born December 26, 1943, in Hammond, Indiana, to Anthony A. and Marianne (Siwinski) Piotrowski. They, as well as his brother Richard, preceded him in death. He is survived by his children Michael Piotrowski (Alison) of Clearwater, Florida, Dawn Piotrowski (Laura Bradley) of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and Ronald Piotrowski (Chris Cole) of Marietta, Georgia, and three grandchildren.
Joseph is predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Ernestine “Tina‘ A. Markovich (Opocensky) Piotrowski of Cadillac, Michigan, who passed away earlier this year, January 11, 2019. He is survived by her children David Markovich (Sue) of Cedar Lake, Indiana, Gerald Markovich (Robin) of Merrillville, Indiana, Paul Markovich (Kristen) of Palmetto Bay, Florida, Philip Markovich (Maria Mortali) of Branford, Connecticut, Robert Markovich (Eileen) of Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, as well as 17 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Joseph graduated from Thornton Fractional Township High School in Lansing, Illinois, and worked as a United Parcel Services driver for several years. Later, he changed careers after graduating from Purdue University—Calumet with an Associates degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. He held several hotel and hospitality-related jobs in the Northwest Indiana/Chicago area, including Knights Inn Hotel, Marriot Hotel and the Shedd Aquarium. Joe and Tina moved from Hammond, Indiana, and retired in Cadillac, Michigan,in 2003.
A graveside memorial service for both Joseph Piotrowski and Tina Piotrowski is planned for spring 2020. In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of forgiveness, please donate to the charity of your choice in their honor. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
