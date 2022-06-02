Joseph Lawrence Johnson passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2022.
Born August 15, 1953, he was the youngest of three children of Lawrence and Paulina (Polly) Johnson who resided in Tustin, Michigan where Joe grew up on a dairy farm.
Joe moved to Cadillac in 2010. He built a home on a property once owned by his maternal grandparents, Elmer and Mable Dassance.
Joe attended Pine River High School. He was good in sports. He was a runner, football and baseball player. He found his niche in baseball. He held the position of second baseman. He was a star player who caught the attention of the Cadillac Evening News in 1971 that reported "...Joe Johnson is the leader and new school record holder..."., "...Johnson led the Bucks with 34 stolen bases for the year...", "...Joe Johnson collected both of the Bucks hits...". His record number for stolen bases could had been more if not for " ...their leading base-stealer, second baseman Joe Johnson, was knocked out of the rest of the season in the Bucks final district tournament game. Johnson collided with Grayling's first baseman and broke his collarbone... and they are going to miss his fast legs..." Joe's talent was recognized by the Chippewa Conference All Star All Conference who presented him with a certificate that stated "This is to certify that Joe Johnson of Pine River High School has been named All Conference 1st Team in Baseball". He was also the homecoming king. After graduating from high school, Joe went to Ferris State College. He graduated in May 1974 with the degree of Associate in Applied Science in Electrical Power Technology.
After graduation, he proceeded to work with Underwriters Laboratories in Chicago as their Engineering Assistant for 2 years before returning to Michigan to help his father with the farm. When all was well with the farm, Joe gradually secured a job with Rexair LLC. He worked there for more than 30 years before retiring in 2015. He was their General Foreman who was loved and respected by his colleagues of all levels as well as those who knew him personally. Friends and family knew Joe to be a kind and generous soul who would give the shirt on his back and always put others needs before him.
In retirement, besides hunting and fishing, Joe's passion was landscaping, especially with trees and rocks. His skills in landscaping were amazing.
His front yard looks beautiful with trees and old farm equipment ornaments; these are individually mounted on crushed stones and the trees are surrounded with rocks he discovered in the woods of his properties. In the woods, Joe cleared many trees to make an almost 2-mile path for his wife who loves taking her morning walks around the properties. He also made a small park with a smiley face on the hill overlooking his deer food plots. This park on the hill was Joe's sanctuary. He enjoyed watching the birds, deer, turkeys and even bears in his fields. On this hill, during one of her morning walks, his wife came across a unique rock on the ground and requested Joe to dig it out and place at the front yard. When it was dug out of the ground, it turned to be a huge 10-ton rock. Thus, it stayed on the hill. Joe, being the master of his art, mounted his grandfather's and father's name plaque on this rock; and on this rock Joe's name plaque will be there, too.
Joe is survived by his wife Jamilah, step-daughters, Jazzylla (Fritzgerald Jr), New York/Singapore and Jazzymma (Fathullah), Singapore, step- granddaughter Alaia Imaani, Singapore; sister, Elaine M. Johnson, Traverse City, MI; brother-in-law, David L Taylor, Traverse City, MI; four nephews and nieces, Matthew (Jennifer) Taylor, Solvang, CA; Kristen (Matt) Myers, Traverse City, MI; Courtney (Conor) Sullivan, Birmingham, AL; and Adam (Keri)Hahn, Dewitt, MI. Also 5 great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Paulina Johnson, Tustin, MI; and sister, Cheryl (David) Taylor, Traverse City, MI.
Joe is now in his heavenly home and will be sorely missed by all whose lives he has touched and left behind.
