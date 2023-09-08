Joseph Louis Ruchgy

Joseph L. Ruchgy, 86 of Marlette passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023 with his family around him.
Joe was born on September 24, 1936, in Cadillac, Michigan to the late Joseph and Anne (Krasovec) Ruchgy. He graduated from Cadillac High School with the Class of 1954. Joe was Class President his junior and senior years. He was also an avid baseball and football player. Joe entered into the Cadillac High School Hall of Fame for Football from the year of 1953. He married Karline L. Tyler on March 26, 1955 in Cadillac, Michigan. Joe was an engineer, then plant superintendent for Marlette Homes and later worked as quality control and then plant manager for Champion Home Builders. He was a member of the Lion's Club and one of their past Presidents. Joe was part of the Marlette Athletic Association and built the original press box at the Marlette High School Football field. His hobbies included golfing, fishing and hunting. Joe enjoyed playing golf in the Marlette Country Club Hitch Ball Open and won the Longest Drive several years in a row partnered with Detroit Lion, Larry Hand. He had a large extended family through his children that call him "Dad" to this day.
Joe is survived by his wife of 68 years, Karline Ruchgy; daughter, Christina (Mark) Dost; sons, Joe (Cindy) Ruchgy, Jeff (Penny) Ruchgy, and Tyler Ruchgy; sister-in-law Seana Rushgy; his seven grand children, Meggan (Josh) Testin, Caitlin (Alex) Langenkamp, Dustin Ruchgy, Darci (Jaron) Moore, Rees (Danielle) Ruchgy, Alex Ruchgy and Austyn Ruchgy; his five great grandchildren, Amelia Testin, Ezekiel Langenkamp, Mavea Langenkamp, Nora Moore, and Emma Rushgy; and many nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceeded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anne Ruchgy; his in-laws, Russell and Pauline Tyler; brother, Donald "Buzz" Ruchgy; son, Greg Ruchgy; and grandsons, Cody and Hayden Chase Ruchgy.
