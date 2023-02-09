Joseph N. Cartier Jr. passed away peacefully Saturday, February 4, 2023, at home with family.
He enjoyed tinkering with vehicles and was a man of many trades.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe St. and Janice Cartier; brothers, JD and Jim; and mother-in-law, Jeanette Mickens.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Laurie; daughter, Gloria (Steven); daughter, Chastity (Jason); son, Casey (Jill); grandchildren: Bradley, Connor, Reed, Allyson, Clayton, Madilynne Preston, Maxwell and Lincoln; great-grandchild, Berklynn; brothers: Carl and Andy; sister, Hazel; and many nieces and nephews.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
