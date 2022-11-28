Joseph "Neil" Gaylor Joseph "Neil" Gaylor, Cadillac - age 81, of Cadillac, passed away November 26, 2022. The full obituary will appear on November 29, 2022.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- Wonderland Human Society: New program connecting veterans, seniors with service animals
- Cadillac child 1 of 25 worldwide with rare disorder
- Cadillac man accepts plea for drug-related offenses
- Public record — Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court
- Today in history: two local hunters got lost in camp
- McBain Christmas tree lighting, holiday activities set for Dec. 3
- McBain wrapping up phase one of water project
- US Soccer briefly scrubs emblem from Iran flag at World Cup
Most Popular
Articles
- Local family find support in community, each other during battle with cancer
- Fatal head-on collision in Osceola County being investigated
- Cadillac family runner up in contest to name turkey pardoned by governor
- Christmas tree in place, Cadillac tree lighting coming up
- Cadillac High School presents 'Rock of Ages'
- Biden talks Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid 'conflict'
- VoteCast: Inflation top concern, but democracy a worry too
- Lake City man accepts plea in CSC case
- Lake City man facing possible life sentence for meth-related offense
- Campsite reservations expected to fill up quickly at Mitchell State Park
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.