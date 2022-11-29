Joseph Neil Gaylor of Cadillac passed away, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at home. He was 81.
Neil was born June 24, 1942 in Almont, Michigan to Leon and Frances (Moyer) Gaylor and they preceded him in death.
Neil worked as a service manager for various car dealerships around the state for many years. He opened his own business as a manufacturer's representative, Gaylor and Associates, selling water well pipe, pumps, and supplies. Later he became a partner in Big Foot Manufacturing in the Cadillac Industrial Park.
He had the type of mind that could solve any problem, whether it was a plumbing, electrical or automotive. Neil loved to tinker with antique cars and was sought out by others when there was something specific that needed to be fixed or improved. In his younger years he was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and canoeing. Neil had a great sense of humor and quick wit that kept others smiling.
On April 27, 1985 he married Barbara R. Schlueter Cornell and she survives him along with children: Robert (Julie) Roop, Mark (Vicky) Gaylor, Dawn Gaylor, Shanelle Sherrod, Kari (Roger) Luckey, Craig Cornell, Babette (Ron) Harris; grandchildren: Lauren, Bobby, Keith, Amy, Kevin, Grant, Eric, Justin, Jami, Precious, Joe, David; many great-grandchildren and his sister, Judi (Larry) Tobias.
Neil was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, David.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Bobby Roop officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Michigan United Conservation Clubs. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.