Joseph Ralph Dumont of Cadillac passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. He was 92.
Mr. Dumont was born September 23, 1929 at the family farm in Mikado, Michigan to Amil Emmet and Amelia Mary (McGillis) Dumont.
He graduated from Oscoda High School in June of 1948 and enlisted in the United States Army that August for three years. From the summer of 1950 to the spring of 1951 he served in the Korean War as a radar mechanic on B-29 bombers. Mr. Dumont extended his enlistment for an additional 11 months in the US Air Force and was discharged as a S. Sgt on July 1, 1952.
Mr. Dumont went to college on the GI Bill and graduated from Michigan State University with both his Bachelor's and Master's degrees, completing both degrees by March 8, 1959. He worked as a soil conservationist, district conservationist and soil scientist for the USDA before retiring on September 30, 1988. He was a member of Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac as well as the Knights of Columbus.
On July 13, 1957 in Grand Rapids he married Jacquelyn Ruth Wasco and she survives him along with their children: Timothy (Debra) Dumont of Midland, Steve Dumont of Lake City, Yvonne (Harold) Brunk of Boon, Denise (Dennis) Blankenship of East Lansing, Kathleen (Robert) Reid Grand Ledge, Michael Dumont of Grandville, , Ronald Dumont of Cadillac, Joseph (Rebecca) Dumont of Caledonia; 23 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; siblings: James (Carolyn) Dumont of Troy, Martin (Sandra) Dumont of Freeland and Janice Marion of Auburn Hills.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kenneth Dumont in 2020; siblings: Frank Dumont, John Dumont, Elaine Nimmoth and Mary Bruce.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held, 11:00 AM Monday, October 18, 2021 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Alex Kowalkowski as celebrant.. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the Mass at church. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Ann Catholic School. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.