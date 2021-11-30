Joseph Richard Schultz, of Cadillac, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 81.

Joseph was born on June 25, 1940 in Port Huron to Maynard Frederick and Catherine Lucille (Baumann) Schultz. Joe spent his career working for Kroger until he retired. In his spare time, he could often be found fishing, boating, visiting parks and tending to his garden. He enjoyed his neighbors and the outdoors immensely.

Joseph is survived by his loving children, Sherie (John) Jackson of South Carolina and Timothy Schultz of Michigan; grandchildren, Joshua Jackson, Luke Jackson, Jeremiah Jackson, Scott Schultz and Nick (Amber) Schultz; and two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Makenna.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Fred and Mike Schultz; and his sister, Sylvia Stevens.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

