Joseph Schichtel, of Cadillac, MI, passed away January 1, 2022. He was 83 years old. Born January 19, 1938, in Grand Traverse County to Fred and Josephine Schichtel.
Joe grew up on a 160-acre farm, on Schichtel Road, near Hannah, MI, along with two brothers and four sisters. As a young man, he served a tour in the Army Reserve. While raising a family he worked as an X-ray Technician in Grayling and Cadillac. Later, Joe served as an Associate Pastor at Cadillac Revival Center for 25 years. Joe provided inspiration in building the current Revival Center Church and he led in the restoration of a historic church in Buckley. He sat on the Cadillac Planning Commission and was honored with the 2016 Cadillac Volunteer of the Year Award.
One of his greatest pleasures was watching his grandkids play in Lake City School sporting events. He was honored to officiate and participate in the weddings of his grandkids. He often enjoyed musical events with friends including performances at the Cadillac Performing Arts Pavilion.
He had an abiding Christian faith with a servant's heart; he genuinely cared for people of all ages. In his later years, he served his community by providing transportation to those in need.
The last few years of his life was spent at Samaritas of Cadillac, where he provided encouragement to residents and staff. Joe continued to have a thankful and positive outlook and often spoke of the professionalism and outstanding care provided by Samaritas personnel - Thank you!
Joe is survived by his children, Pete (August) Schichtel of Newcastle CA, Kathleen Schichtel of Cadillac MI, Mark (Shawn) Schichtel of Miami FL, Matthew (fiancé Susan Giftos) Schichtel of Cadillac MI; nine grandchildren - Christie, Jeremy, Thomas, Christian, Makayla, Laraiah, Ellian, Adrian, Bristol; and seven great-grandchildren; Emily, Adriana, Ethan, Kassidy, Amelia, Quinten and Josephine. He is also survived by his sister, Winnie Yost.
Joe is preceded in death by his loving wife, of 54 years, Janice (Bouchard) Schichtel.
A memorial service will be held at Cadillac Revival Center, 984 Plett Road in Cadillac, on Saturday, February 5th at 11:00 am. The Rev. William Markham will officiate.
Memorial contributions to support families in need may be made to Rev Serve, c/o Cadillac Revival Center, PO Box 667 Cadillac, MI 49601
