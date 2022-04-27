Joseph Serafano Jr., of Cadillac, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Ohana AFC Home in Manton. He was 61.

Joseph was born on February 15, 1961 to Joseph and Josephine Serafano Sr. in Detroit, Michigan. He was a very gentle and quiet-spirited man. Joseph was loved by many and will be greatly missed. .

Joseph is survived by his children, Kerry Serafano of Manton and Joey Serafano III of Texas; siblings, John (Deborah) Serafano of Kentucky, Michael (Denise) Serafano of Kentucky, Dominic (Katherine) Serafano of Texas, and Cruciann Serafano-Genzink of Cadillac; half-brother, Stewart (Amy) Williams of Conklin, Michigan; and many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Serafano Sr., and mother, Josephine Serafano- Williams.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Munson Hospice or Ohana AFC.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

