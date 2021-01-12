Joseph "Joe" Strandberg aged 68 of Petoskey, Michigan passed away on January 2, 2021, after complications from a long-term illness. He was at his home and surrounded by loved ones.
Joseph is preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Mary Strandberg and his eldest brother Douglas Strandberg of Luther, MI.
Joseph is survived by his significant other of 17 years, Geraldine J. Whaley of Luther, MI, his daughter Stephanie (Robert) Todd of Las Vegas, NV and son David (Dawn) Strandberg of Ludington, MI. Joe's surviving siblings are Donna (Terry) Coykendall of Luther, MI, Robin (Ellen) Strandberg of Luther, MI, April (Joseph) Salow of Vacaville, CA, and Fred (Victoria) Strandberg of Luther, MI. Joe's surviving grandchildren are Brittany Strandberg of Grand Rapids, MI, Kiley Strandberg of Grand Rapids, MI, Jacob Hansen of Ludington, MI, Gavin Briseno of Las Vegas, NV, and Lauren Hansen of Ludington, MI as well as his great-grandchild Noah Strandberg of Grand Rapids, MI. Joe had many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Joe had a special bond with Geraldine Whaley's children Keith (Shelly), Charles, Jessica (Greg) Porter, and especially with Jessica and Gregs son Bradley Porter.
Joseph was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1952. Joe joined the US Army just days following his 18th birthday. Joe proudly served with the Charlie (C) Company 52nd Engineer Battalion 6th Army. Joe served in Vietnam from 1971-1972 and was a bronze star recipient for bravery during combat. He was discharged honorably in 1977.
Joe was a well-known fixture in the Eastown area of Grand Rapids, MI. Throughout much of the 80's and 90's you would find him tinkering on cars at the Standard Gas Station or helping to pick out lotto numbers at Potters Port. Joe moved to Luther, MI in 1999 where you would regularly see him calling out the Bingo numbers until his retirement in 2015. Joe retired to Petoskey, MI.
If you know Joe, you know he loved his Pepsi! He also loved traveling, playing cards, fishing, working on cars, and helping out others whenever he could. Joe was slow to anger however, quick with a smile and a wink. He will be terribly missed.
Due to Covid restrictions, services will be postponed until Spring or early Summer.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Salvation Army or Veterans rehabilitation programs in Joseph Strandberg's name.
Arrangements are in the care of Stone Funeral Home, Inc. of Petoskey, Michigan.
