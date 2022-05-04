Joseph W. Tripp, age 41, of Cadillac Michigan, and formerly of Lake City MI, passed away suddenly at Midland Hospital, on April 27, 2022. He was born on February 13, 1981 to Jane Tripp (Lamont) of Lake City and Michael Tripp of Farmington Hills. He enjoyed spending time with his family having cookouts, sports, and working, building his 3 successful business stores in Florida before relocating to Cadillac MI. He is survived by his daughters, Madison and Camilla Tripp of Jupiter FL; mother, Jane Tripp of Lake City MI; father, Michael Tripp of Farmington Hills; brother, Gary (Michelle) Geiger Jr. of Lake City; sister, Michele Morris of FL; special aunt, Jean (Lamont) of Lake City; and nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Agnes Tripp; and grandparents, Gilbert and Francis Lamont of Lake City; and a cousin, Chris. There will be no memorial services at this time, and in lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Missaukee Humane Society. Family condolences can be mailed to the Tripp family at 1767 S. Dickerson Rd., Lake City MI 49651. To sign online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com Arrangements made with the Cremation Society of Mid Michigan
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
Latest News
- Don Larson remembered for his love of sports, Manton community and family
- Cadillac, TC Central tie in BNC soccer
- Mesick's Wienclaw headed to Olivet for football
- Mental health to take the spotlight in May during national awareness month
- Nessel visits Cadillac middle school to see security upgrades made via grant dollars
- Demolition of old G and D building begins
- Today in history: Democrats criticize city street conditions
- Beijing closes 10% of subway stations to stem COVID spread
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.