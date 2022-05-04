Joseph W Tripp
Memoriams

Joseph W. Tripp, age 41, of Cadillac Michigan, and formerly of Lake City MI, passed away suddenly at Midland Hospital, on April 27, 2022. He was born on February 13, 1981 to Jane Tripp (Lamont) of Lake City and Michael Tripp of Farmington Hills. He enjoyed spending time with his family having cookouts, sports, and working, building his 3 successful business stores in Florida before relocating to Cadillac MI. He is survived by his daughters, Madison and Camilla Tripp of Jupiter FL; mother, Jane Tripp of Lake City MI; father, Michael Tripp of Farmington Hills; brother, Gary (Michelle) Geiger Jr. of Lake City; sister, Michele Morris of FL; special aunt, Jean (Lamont) of Lake City; and nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Agnes Tripp; and grandparents, Gilbert and Francis Lamont of Lake City; and a cousin, Chris. There will be no memorial services at this time, and in lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the Missaukee Humane Society. Family condolences can be mailed to the Tripp family at 1767 S. Dickerson Rd., Lake City MI 49651. To sign online guestbook, visit www.cremationsocietymidmi.com Arrangements made with the Cremation Society of Mid Michigan

Cadillac News

