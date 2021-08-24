Joseph Williams Elliott, age 92 of Lake City passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac.
Joe was born October 28, 1928 in Danville, Illinois to Eugene and Esther (Williams) Elliott.
Joe was married to Felicitas Sasota June 24, 1964 in Chicago. She preceded him in death June 26, 2010.
Joe served in the US Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1952. His first teaching position was in Danville, Illinois and Chicago. He was an elementary school teacher and administrator at the Lake City Area School from 1967 until his retirement in 1988. Joe was a very well known and successful strawberry farmer for many years. He was also an explosive expert and a certified court reporter. Joe was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Danville for sixty five years and had the status of a 32 Degree Free Mason. Building model airplanes was his hobby. Joe attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Cadillac.
Joe is survived by daughters, Leah (Dave) Apley and Nerissa Elliott, both of Jenison, two grand-sons: D.J. and Nathan and a nephew, Michael Fisher. He is also survived by special friends, Brad Seger, Linda McGiness, John Miller and the Roman Garcia Family all of Lake City.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Evelyn Jean Fisher.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home. The Lake City American Legion Post 300 will conduct military honors. Burial will be be at a later date in the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lake City Senior Center or Missaukee County Council on Aging.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family and words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
