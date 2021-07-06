Joseph Zakrajsek

Joseph Francis Zakrajsek, 87, passed away peacefully June 30, 2021.
Dad was born February 5, 1934 in Saginaw, Michigan to Joseph and Ida Zakrajsek and grew up in Cadillac, Michigan.
From a young age, he developed a love for music and played several instruments including the clarinet, saxophone, and piano. He studied music at Central Michigan University and graduated with a Bachelor of Music degree in June 1956. After graduation Dad joined the Army and his service included 14 months in the 7th U.S. Army Band in Germany. Following his service, he worked for State Farm Insurance and Buick Motor Division. But eventually, he returned to music: directing band and teaching in the Cadillac school system. He also enjoyed golf and deer hunting. The latter, I suspect, was for camaraderie as much as sport.
Dad spent most of his retirement years in Gatlinburg and Knoxville, Tennessee before returning to Cadillac. When his health declined in 2019, he moved to Carmel, Indiana where he could reconnect with family. Despite his declining health, Dad was always optimistic and in good spirits. The day before he died, I asked him how he felt. As always, he responded, "I feel good."
Dad was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Jane; and his brother, William (Bill).
He is survived by his brother Richard (Dick) Zakrajsek (Roberta); former wife Dorothy Zakrajsek; sons Michael and Thomas Zakrajsek; daughter Mary Jo Bechler (Michael); granddaughters Catherine Hosey (Adam), Jessica Minor (Jahaziel), Mary Carmen Zakrajsek, Michaela, Gabrielle, Adrianne and Anne Marie Bechler; grandsons Michael, Robert, and David Zakrajsek, Ian Bechler; and six great-grandchildren.
A private viewing and Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church on July 6. Memorial contributions may be made to the Merciful Help Center located in Carmel, Indiana.
