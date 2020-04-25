CADILLAC — Josephine Marie Stojic, 98, of Cadillac passed away on April 20, 2020. Josephine was born in Heidwiller, France on August 23, 1921 to Josephine Marie (Cheray) and Francois Xavier Hartmann.
She worked in a kitchen for the French Gendarmerie and as an au pair for a French lieutenant and his family. She met her husband Milutin (Mike) Stojic after World War II. They were married in 1949 and immigrated to the United States in 1951. They were married for 61 years until Mike’s passing in 2010. They loved to travel throughout Michigan and play cards with friends.
Josephine worked for Molded Rubber in Cadillac for 20 years. She was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she was active in the Ladies Aid. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, canning fruits and vegetables from the garden, and baking banana bread and cookies for family and friends. She was active with the Cadillac Senior Center. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family. She had a spirited, independent and giving nature and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Mike; beloved brother, Bernard; brother, Joseph; sister, Alice; granddaughter, Alexis Lyford-Stojic; son-in-law, Herbert Burns; and step-grandson, Mark Burns.
She is survived by daughter, Anka (Mickey) Burns of Eagle; four sons, Karl (Norma) of Cadillac, George (Connie) of East Lansing, Steve (Amanda) of Chicago, IL, and Dan (Michelle) of Deltona, FL; grandchildren, Jennifer Moffit, Robin Stojic, Sarah Davis, Nathan Burns, Megan Maziere, Molly Tanner, Mike Stojic, Matt Stojic, Perry Lyford-Stojic, and Colette Lyford-Stojic; step-grandson, Erik Burns; step-granddaughter, Elizabeth Lyford; 16 great-grandchildren; niece, Denise Pertin of France, nephew Olivier Gigé of France; and many dear friends and neighbors.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Senior Center.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
