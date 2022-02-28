On Monday, February 21, 2022, Josephine "Joey" Olson, our mom and Granny, passed away as a result of a heart attack at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital at the age of 71. She was reunited with our dad and Bumpa, Jim, who preceded her in death in 2011.
Joey was born on August 21, 1950, in Cadillac to Ralph and Marie (Conrad) Foote. She graduated from Manton High School in 1968. Joey entered into marriage with Staff Sergeant James D. Olson in Manton, on March 6, 1971. Joey and Jim built their life together and welcomed the addition of two daughters, Mistie and Hollie. She was a loving and involved mother to her daughters, often chaperoning and helping where needed when they were young. This carried over when she became a Granny to Isaac. They enjoyed trips to Dylan's Candy Bar at Grand Traverse Resort during Christmastime, taking him for haircuts, and Isaac remembers Granny as being an avid U of M fan-GO BLUE!
Joey could often be found crafting and creating her next treasure for craft shows. Joey created many fond memories with Mistie and Hollie during their annual trip to Rockford High School for the holiday craft show, eating out at Golden Corral, and shopping at Hobby Lobby. Joey had a passion and love for animals. She gave her time and talents working at Mercy Hospital for 18 years, as well as part of the Dorcas Circle at United Methodist Church.
Joey is survived by her two daughters, Mistie (Kenneth) Watson of Manton, and Hollie Olson (Kyle Lovell) of Cadillac; her beloved grandson, Isaac Olson; a step-grandson, Cameron Watson; long-time friend Sue Campbell; along with many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Olson; her parents; two infant sisters, Marianne and Martha; in-laws Orren and Helen Olson; and grandparents who lovingly raised her, I.N. and Mary Conrad.
Joey's family would like to thank the Gift of Life organization for giving them a way to honor their mom and Granny.
In honor of Joey and Jim being able to celebrate life and marriage together again, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on their 51st wedding anniversary at First Christian Church of Cadillac on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 2:00 PM, with visitation with the family one-hour prior. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Missaukee Humane Society in Lake City or 4 Paw Love Inc, P.O. Box 1641, Gaylord, Michigan 49734.
