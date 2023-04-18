Joshua Aaron Gottschall of Cadillac passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023. He was 50.
Josh was born October 30, 1972, in Pontiac. He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1991.
He proudly served in the United States Army and in the First Battalions-75th Ranger Regiment. He also served in Co F 425th Infantry Ranger Airborne LRRP/ LRS. At the time of his death,Josh was employed with Prein & Newhof as a Construction Project Manager.
On February 26, 1993, he married the love of his life, Beth Ann Speelman, and she survives him along with their daughters, Megan and Allie. Josh's most important life mission began the day Megan and Allie were born and he was an extraordinary provider and role model to his girls.
Josh and his family attended Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, and shooting. Josh shared his love of the outdoors with his nephew, Brandon Angel, and it was his honor to teach and share many of these activities with him.
Josh was a man who eagerly helped anyone in need and was widely known in the community for his generosity. He never hesitated to share his practical knowledge and skills with everyone on a wide variety of topics. Josh was a true renaissance man.
Josh lived every moment of his life to the fullest and enhanced the lives of everyone around him. He had a magnetic personality and made friends everywhere he went with his quick wit and never-ending humor.
Josh is also survived by his mother, Sally Thompson; siblings: Dawn (Tim) Coon, Will (Kerrie) Gottschall, Melissa (Brad) Coyne, Steffanie (Kenny) Childers; step-mother, Linda Gottschall; in-laws: Wendy (John) Divozzo, Becky (Eric) Gustafson, Jack (Julie) Speelman, Desiree (Mike) Lumbert; mothers-in-law, Gale Speelman, Peg Speelman and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Gottschall; stepfather, Bruce Thompson, and father-in-law, Jack Speelman.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Jeremy Gomez officiating and with full military honors under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Peterson Funeral and CremationServices.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hard Rock Charlie Foundation, Inc. (hardrock charliefoundation.org), which was founded to create and support programs maintaining and preserving Ranger heritage and culture, and to address education, social welfare, and health issues with special emphasis given to programs for Rangers, surviving spouses and children of the 75th Ranger Regiment. Josh was involved with this group and had future plans to continue support for these important issues.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
