MANTON — Joy Anne Dorwin, of Manton and formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. She was 81.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at the Barn Hall in Manton on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. with lunch available.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Manton Senior Center.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
