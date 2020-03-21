MANTON — Joy Anne Dorwin, of Manton and formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was 81.

Joy was born on July 12, 1938 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Walter and Loretta (Swoner) Lovett. She spent her career working for Manton Avon for 10 years and other retail work. On April 20, 1956 she entered into marriage with Loren Allen Dorwin in Grand Rapids. The couple spent 61 years together until his time of passing on September 14, 2017.

During their retirement, they moved to Manton, Michigan and Collinsville, Alabama and spent many years making friends. She enjoyed going to bingo at the Senior Center in Manton and special trips to the casino. She was very creative and enjoyed sewing and making pillows for her family and friends. Joy will be remembered by her family for being a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

 

Joy is survived by her loving children, Cindy (Leonard) Gilde of Manton, Kathy (Roger) Bigelow of Manton, Dawn (Randy) Peuler of Grandville, Sue (Michael) Wilbanks of Fort Payne, Alabama and Raymond (Rose) Buss of Stanwood; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.

 

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and brothers and sisters.

 

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

 

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Dorwins, in care of Cindy Gilde.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.