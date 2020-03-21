MANTON — Joy Anne Dorwin, of Manton and formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was 81.
Joy was born on July 12, 1938 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Walter and Loretta (Swoner) Lovett. She spent her career working for Manton Avon for 10 years and other retail work. On April 20, 1956 she entered into marriage with Loren Allen Dorwin in Grand Rapids. The couple spent 61 years together until his time of passing on September 14, 2017.
During their retirement, they moved to Manton, Michigan and Collinsville, Alabama and spent many years making friends. She enjoyed going to bingo at the Senior Center in Manton and special trips to the casino. She was very creative and enjoyed sewing and making pillows for her family and friends. Joy will be remembered by her family for being a very loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Joy is survived by her loving children, Cindy (Leonard) Gilde of Manton, Kathy (Roger) Bigelow of Manton, Dawn (Randy) Peuler of Grandville, Sue (Michael) Wilbanks of Fort Payne, Alabama and Raymond (Rose) Buss of Stanwood; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and brothers and sisters.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Dorwins, in care of Cindy Gilde.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
